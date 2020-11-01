Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) Lifted to “Outperform” at Telsey Advisory Group

Telsey Advisory Group upgraded shares of Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report published on Thursday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports. Telsey Advisory Group currently has $28.00 price objective on the retailer’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $23.00.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on BBBY. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Bed Bath & Beyond from $9.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in a report on Monday, October 26th. TheStreet raised Bed Bath & Beyond from a d rating to a c- rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Bed Bath & Beyond from $5.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Bed Bath & Beyond from $3.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $17.56.

Shares of NASDAQ BBBY opened at $19.80 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.50. The company has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of -12.94 and a beta of 2.37. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.43. Bed Bath & Beyond has a fifty-two week low of $3.43 and a fifty-two week high of $26.16.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 6th. The retailer reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.67. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. Bed Bath & Beyond had a negative return on equity of 10.67% and a negative net margin of 1.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Bed Bath & Beyond will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 562.4% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 2,590 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 2,199 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 464.9% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,310 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 4,370 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in the second quarter valued at approximately $121,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 60.2% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,150 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 2,311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in the second quarter valued at approximately $106,000.

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. The company sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.

