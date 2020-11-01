Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) Upgraded to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Bicycle Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Bicycle Therapeutics from $23.50 to $25.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Bicycle Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, October 12th. They issued an overweight rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a buy rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Bicycle Therapeutics has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $23.67.

Shares of Bicycle Therapeutics stock opened at $18.51 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.92. The company has a market cap of $327.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.90 and a beta of -0.42. Bicycle Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $7.50 and a 1 year high of $21.59.

Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $1.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 million. Bicycle Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 43.74% and a negative net margin of 434.29%. On average, analysts anticipate that Bicycle Therapeutics will post -2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BCYC. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $3,277,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 34,000.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 34,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after buying an additional 34,000 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $179,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 32,450.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 3,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $36,000. 35.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bicycle Therapeutics Company Profile

Bicycle Therapeutics Limited, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a class of medicines for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics. Its lead product candidate is BT1718, a bicycle toxin conjugate (BTC), which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trials targeting tumors that express Membrane Type 1 matrix metalloprotease.

