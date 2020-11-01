BidaskClub Upgrades Brookfield Property REIT (NASDAQ:BPYU) to “Strong-Buy”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Brookfield Property REIT (NASDAQ:BPYU) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Brookfield Property REIT from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd.

Shares of BPYU stock opened at $14.75 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Brookfield Property REIT has a 12 month low of $7.15 and a 12 month high of $20.09.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BPYU. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Brookfield Property REIT in the second quarter worth about $544,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new stake in Brookfield Property REIT in the third quarter worth about $159,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Brookfield Property REIT in the third quarter worth about $226,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Brookfield Property REIT in the third quarter worth about $619,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Property REIT during the 3rd quarter worth about $180,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.37% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Property REIT Company Profile

Brookfield Property REIT Inc (ÂBPYUÂ) is a subsidiary of Brookfield Property Partners L.P., (NASDAQ: BPY; TSX: BPY.UN) (ÂBPYÂ) one of the world's premier real estate companies, with approximately $86 billion in total assets. BPYU was created as a public security that is intended to offer economic equivalence to an investment in BPY in the form of a U.S.

