Big Rock Brewery Inc. (BR.TO) (TSE:BR) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $4.39

Big Rock Brewery Inc. (BR.TO) (TSE:BR)’s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.39 and traded as high as $4.70. Big Rock Brewery Inc. (BR.TO) shares last traded at $4.65, with a volume of 400 shares.

The firm has a market cap of $32.47 million and a PE ratio of -17.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.79, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$4.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$4.40.

Big Rock Brewery Inc. (BR.TO) (TSE:BR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$11.93 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Big Rock Brewery Inc. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Big Rock Brewery Inc. (BR.TO) Company Profile (TSE:BR)

Big Rock Brewery Inc produces, markets, and distributes craft beers, ciders, and ready-to-drink beverages primarily in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale and Retail. It offers a selection of ales and lagers, Rock Creek cider series, ready-to-drink beverages, and seasonal beers and ciders under the Traditional Ale, Grasshopper Wheat Ale, Craft Canadian Style Lager, Warthog Ale, Pilsner, Scottish Style Heavy Ale, Honey Brown Lager, Session IPA, Citradelic Single Hop American IPA, Rhine Stone Cowboy Lagered Ale, Lambic Style Peche, Alberta Genuine Draft Lager, and Rock Creek Cider names.

