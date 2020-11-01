Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) Announces Earnings Results

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) released its earnings results on Thursday. The medical research company reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $1.15, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $647.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $567.35 million. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a net margin of 84.89% and a return on equity of 3.66%. The business’s revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.61 EPS.

NYSE:BIO opened at $586.42 on Friday. Bio-Rad Laboratories has a 52 week low of $309.38 and a 52 week high of $598.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $536.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $490.21. The company has a market capitalization of $17.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 1.01.

In other news, EVP Giovanni Magni sold 2,382 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $518.81, for a total transaction of $1,235,805.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,451,402.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on BIO shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $525.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $590.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $666.00 price objective on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $625.00 to $675.00 in a research note on Friday.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Company Profile

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products and solutions for the life science research and clinical diagnostic markets in Europe, the United States, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers products and systems to separate complex chemical and biological materials, as well as to identify, analyze, and purify components.

