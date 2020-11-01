BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $29.00.

BLFS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BioLife Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Maxim Group boosted their price objective on shares of BioLife Solutions from $26.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. BidaskClub raised shares of BioLife Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on shares of BioLife Solutions from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered shares of BioLife Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd.

In other news, major shareholder Walter Villiger sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.01, for a total transaction of $1,050,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Rice sold 18,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.64, for a total transaction of $349,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 227,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,249,416.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 545,283 shares of company stock valued at $14,086,100 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 22.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of BioLife Solutions by 1,358.5% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,990 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 2,785 shares during the last quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BioLife Solutions during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,842,000. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of BioLife Solutions by 4.8% during the third quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 55,535 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,607,000 after purchasing an additional 2,550 shares during the last quarter. Penbrook Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of BioLife Solutions by 6.2% during the third quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 48,825 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,413,000 after purchasing an additional 2,830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BioLife Solutions during the third quarter valued at approximately $5,640,000. 46.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BLFS opened at $28.71 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $27.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $918.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -89.72, a PEG ratio of 145.40 and a beta of 1.44. BioLife Solutions has a 1-year low of $7.37 and a 1-year high of $31.87.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $9.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.68 million. BioLife Solutions had a net margin of 42.52% and a return on equity of 1.49%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that BioLife Solutions will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BioLife Solutions Company Profile

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies bioproduction tools for the cell and gene therapy industry in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's products are used in the basic and applied research, and commercial manufacturing of biologic-based therapies.

