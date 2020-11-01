BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:HYT) Shares Sold by Avestar Capital LLC

Avestar Capital LLC lowered its stake in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:HYT) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,448 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 1,002 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund were worth $735,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund during the second quarter valued at $55,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 64.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 7,737 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 3,035 shares during the period. WBH Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $107,000. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund during the second quarter valued at about $109,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund during the first quarter worth about $105,000.

NYSE HYT opened at $10.60 on Friday. BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.26 and a 1-year high of $11.73. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.38.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 15th were paid a $0.078 dividend. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.83%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 14th.

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund Profile

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in bonds rated Ba or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc, or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's Corporation.

