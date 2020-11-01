Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) Issues Earnings Results

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

BE opened at $12.64 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of -7.85 and a beta of 3.08. Bloom Energy has a 52 week low of $2.93 and a 52 week high of $23.38. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.59.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Bloom Energy from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Bloom Energy in a research report on Friday, August 21st. ValuEngine cut shares of Bloom Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Bloom Energy in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bloom Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.20.

In other Bloom Energy news, major shareholder Canada Pension Plan Investment sold 9,206,695 shares of Bloom Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.90, for a total transaction of $146,386,450.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Swaminathan Venkataraman sold 1,666 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.47, for a total value of $27,439.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 146,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,417,170.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,742,496 shares of company stock valued at $155,056,870. Company insiders own 26.82% of the company’s stock.

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation. It offers Bloom Energy Server, a stationary power generation platform that converts standard low-pressure natural gas, biogas, or hydrogen into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

