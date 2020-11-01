BMO Capital Markets Cuts Maple Leaf Foods Inc. (MFI.TO) (TSE:MFI) Price Target to C$29.00

Maple Leaf Foods Inc. (MFI.TO) (TSE:MFI) had its target price cut by BMO Capital Markets from C$30.00 to C$29.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on MFI. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Maple Leaf Foods Inc. (MFI.TO) from C$35.50 to C$34.00 in a report on Wednesday. CIBC lowered their price target on shares of Maple Leaf Foods Inc. (MFI.TO) from C$40.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Maple Leaf Foods Inc. (MFI.TO) from C$33.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Maple Leaf Foods Inc. (MFI.TO) from C$38.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock an action list buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st.

Shares of MFI opened at C$24.26 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion and a PE ratio of 43.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.61, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Maple Leaf Foods Inc. has a 1-year low of C$17.04 and a 1-year high of C$30.77. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$26.21 and its 200-day moving average price is C$27.19.

Maple Leaf Foods Inc. (MFI.TO) (TSE:MFI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported C$0.35 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$1.09 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Maple Leaf Foods Inc. will post 1.3500001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Maple Leaf Foods Inc. (MFI.TO)

Maple Leaf Foods Inc operates as a consumer protein company. It produces various food products, including prepared meats, ready-to-cook and ready-to-serve meals, fresh pork, poultry, and plant protein products. The company offers its products under various brands, including Maple Leaf, Maple Leaf Prime, Maple Leaf Natural Selections, Schneiders, Schneiders Country Naturals, Mina, Greenfield Natural Meat Co, Lightlife, Field Roast Grain Meat Co, and Swift.

