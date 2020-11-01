BMO Capital Markets Cuts Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) Price Target to $21.00

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) had its price target decreased by BMO Capital Markets from $25.00 to $21.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, AR Network reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. They set a neutral rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $24.93.

NASDAQ SFM opened at $19.05 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.09 and a 200-day moving average of $23.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of 10.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.12. Sprouts Farmers Market has a 52-week low of $13.00 and a 52-week high of $28.00.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.17. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 34.45%. As a group, analysts predict that Sprouts Farmers Market will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Joel D. Anderson bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $23.95 per share, for a total transaction of $119,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 1,785.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in Sprouts Farmers Market during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 42.8% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 454.5% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 82.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 947 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.18% of the company’s stock.

Sprouts Farmers Market Company Profile

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, a healthy grocery store, provides fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. Its stores offer fresh produce, packaged groceries, meat and seafood, deli, vitamins and supplements, dairy and dairy alternatives, bulk items, baked goods, frozen foods, natural health and body care, beer and wine, and household items.

