BMO Capital Markets Raises Element Fleet Management (TSE:EFN) Price Target to C$17.00

Element Fleet Management (TSE:EFN) had its target price increased by BMO Capital Markets from C$13.00 to C$17.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on EFN. Raymond James raised their price objective on Element Fleet Management from C$11.50 to C$12.25 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Element Fleet Management from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Element Fleet Management from C$15.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. CIBC raised their target price on Element Fleet Management from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their target price on Element Fleet Management from C$14.00 to C$18.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$15.16.

Shares of TSE:EFN opened at C$12.55 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$11.56 and its 200-day moving average price is C$10.39. Element Fleet Management has a 12-month low of C$6.96 and a 12-month high of C$13.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion and a P/E ratio of 116.20. The company has a current ratio of 12.78, a quick ratio of 12.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 312.30.

In other Element Fleet Management news, Senior Officer Christopher Michael Wyndham Gittens sold 31,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.41, for a total value of C$361,187.47. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,724 shares in the company, valued at C$76,692.60.

Element Fleet Management Corp. operates as a fleet management company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers fleet management services, including acquisition, financing, program management, and remarketing services for cars and light duty vehicles, medium and heavy duty trucks, material handling equipment, automobiles, and specialty vehicles and equipment, as well as corporate, municipal, and industrial fleets.

