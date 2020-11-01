BNY Mellon International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BKIE) Stock Price Down 0.8%

BNY Mellon International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BKIE) fell 0.8% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $56.65 and last traded at $56.66. 3,566 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $57.09.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $59.56.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in BNY Mellon International Equity ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of BNY Mellon International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BKIE) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 22,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,257,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned approximately 4.01% of BNY Mellon International Equity ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

