BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DMB) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DMB) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,600 shares, a growth of 53.3% from the September 30th total of 18,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DMB. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund in the second quarter worth $44,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund by 33.8% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 3,694 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund by 72.8% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 57,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $747,000 after purchasing an additional 24,050 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund by 1.5% in the second quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 98,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund by 32.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 158,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,080,000 after purchasing an additional 39,070 shares during the period.

Shares of DMB stock opened at $13.02 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.56. BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund has a 1 year low of $9.04 and a 1 year high of $15.13.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.053 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 19th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.88%.

About BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund

BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in the tax-exempt investment grade debt obligations issued by or on behalf of states, territories and possessions of the United States and the District of Columbia and their political subdivisions, agencies and instrumentalities, or multistate agencies or authorities, and certain other specified securities.

