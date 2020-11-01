Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) Downgraded by BidaskClub to Sell

BidaskClub cut shares of Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

BKNG has been the subject of several other research reports. JMP Securities reaffirmed a market outperform rating and set a $2,000.00 price objective on shares of Booking in a research note on Monday, August 10th. UBS Group reissued a neutral rating and issued a $1,950.00 price target (up previously from $1,850.00) on shares of Booking in a research note on Friday, September 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Booking from $1,200.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Booking from $1,900.00 to $2,085.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Booking from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $1,850.39.

NASDAQ BKNG opened at $1,622.50 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1,730.64 and a 200 day moving average of $1,670.38. The company has a market capitalization of $66.44 billion, a PE ratio of 27.38, a P/E/G ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 1.16. Booking has a 1 year low of $1,107.29 and a 1 year high of $2,094.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.93.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The business services provider reported ($10.81) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($11.87) by $1.06. Booking had a net margin of 22.52% and a return on equity of 53.57%. The firm had revenue of $630.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $592.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $23.59 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 83.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Booking will post 20.04 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKNG. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in Booking by 419.7% during the 2nd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 323,274 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $514,763,000 after buying an additional 261,075 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Booking by 87.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 499,434 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $795,268,000 after purchasing an additional 233,397 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Booking in the 2nd quarter valued at $123,207,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Booking by 832.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 73,205 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $116,567,000 after purchasing an additional 65,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AKO Capital LLP raised its holdings in shares of Booking by 112.5% in the 2nd quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 105,086 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $167,333,000 after purchasing an additional 55,643 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.64% of the company’s stock.

About Booking

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

