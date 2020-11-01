Boralex (TSE:BLX) Price Target Raised to C$45.00 at Raymond James

Boralex (TSE:BLX) had its target price boosted by Raymond James from C$40.00 to C$45.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, Anlyst Ratings reports. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Boralex’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.30 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.49 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.66 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Boralex from C$39.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Boralex from C$36.00 to C$43.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Boralex from C$38.75 to C$44.50 in a research note on Friday, October 16th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an outperform rating and issued a C$35.00 price objective on shares of Boralex in a research note on Monday, August 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Boralex from C$33.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$40.64.

Shares of BLX opened at C$38.75 on Wednesday. Boralex has a 1-year low of C$17.91 and a 1-year high of C$43.32. The stock has a market cap of $3.97 billion and a PE ratio of -179.40. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$38.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$32.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 421.65, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Boralex (TSE:BLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The company reported C($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.02) by C($0.05). The business had revenue of C$121.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$131.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Boralex will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boralex Company Profile

Boralex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, constructs, and operates renewable energy power facilities primarily in Canada, France, and the United States. As of December 31, 2018, the company had interests in 81 wind power stations with an installed capacity of 1,723 megawatts (MW); 15 hydroelectric power stations with a capacity of 156 MW; 2 thermal power stations with an installed capacity of 47 MW; and 3 solar power stations with an installed capacity of 16 MW.

