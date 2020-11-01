Brenntag AG (ETR:BNR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Brenntag AG (ETR:BNR) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €62.38 ($73.38).

Several equities analysts have recently commented on BNR shares. Berenberg Bank set a €60.00 ($70.59) price objective on Brenntag and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Independent Research set a €61.00 ($71.76) price objective on Brenntag and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €56.00 ($65.88) price objective on Brenntag and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. UBS Group set a €55.00 ($64.71) price objective on Brenntag and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €73.50 ($86.47) target price on Brenntag and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th.

Shares of Brenntag stock opened at €54.88 ($64.56) on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is €55.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is €49.68. Brenntag has a 52 week low of €28.68 ($33.74) and a 52 week high of €58.78 ($69.15). The company has a market capitalization of $8.48 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.48.

About Brenntag

Brenntag AG, a chemical distribution company, purchases and supplies industrial and specialty chemicals in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company also provides value added services. It serves customers in various end-market industries, such as adhesives, paints, oil and gas, food, water treatment, personal care, and pharmaceuticals.

