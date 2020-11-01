BrightSphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

BrightSphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.05, Fidelity Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $182.40 million during the quarter. BrightSphere Investment Group had a net margin of 25.53% and a return on equity of 110.07%.

Shares of NYSE:BSIG opened at $13.80 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.42, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.65. BrightSphere Investment Group has a 52-week low of $3.61 and a 52-week high of $15.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.37.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 11th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 10th. BrightSphere Investment Group’s dividend payout ratio is 2.26%.

BSIG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of BrightSphere Investment Group from $15.00 to $15.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised BrightSphere Investment Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Bank of America upgraded BrightSphere Investment Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. ValuEngine cut BrightSphere Investment Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on BrightSphere Investment Group from $15.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.94.

BrightSphere Investment Group Inc is a publically owned asset management holding company. The firm provides its services to individuals and institutions. It manages separate client focused portfolios through its subsidiaries. The firm also launches equity mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity, fixed income, and alternative investment markets through its subsidiaries.

