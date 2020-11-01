Britvic (OTCMKTS:BTVCY) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Britvic (OTCMKTS:BTVCY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Britvic Plc engages in the manufacture and distribution of soft drinks. Its operating business segment consists of GB Stills, GB Carbonates, Ireland, France and International. The company’s products includes sparkling sodas, sophisticated juice drinks, ice tea, squash, syrups, mineral waters, mixers and energy drinks. Its brands include 7Up; Ballygowan; Britvic Mixers, Juices and Cordials, Britvic; C&C; Club Mixers; Club Orange; DaFruta; Drench; Energise Sport; Fruit Shoot; Gatorade; J2O; Lipton; Maguary; MiWadi; Mountain Dew; Pepsi Max; Purdey’s; R Whites; Robinsons; Squash’d; Tango; Tesseire and TK. Britvic Plc is headquartered in Hemel Hempstead, the United Kingdom. “

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Britvic in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Britvic in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of Britvic in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Societe Generale reiterated a buy rating on shares of Britvic in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Britvic from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $21.00.

BTVCY stock opened at $19.11 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.65 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.05. Britvic has a 1 year low of $12.97 and a 1 year high of $25.96.

Britvic Company Profile

Britvic plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes soft drinks in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, France, Brazil, and internationally. It also provides fruit juices, syrups, squash, mineral water, liquid concentrates, ready-to-drink nectar drinks, sodas, mixers, energy drinks, and flavored drinks.

