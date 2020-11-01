Broadmark Realty Capital (NASDAQ:BRMK) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Broadmark Realty Capital (NASDAQ:BRMK) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Broadmark Realty Capital from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th.

NASDAQ BRMK opened at $9.97 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.03 and a 200 day moving average of $9.28. The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion and a PE ratio of 41.54. Broadmark Realty Capital has a 1 year low of $5.44 and a 1 year high of $12.81.

Broadmark Realty Capital (NASDAQ:BRMK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.03).

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Investors of record on Friday, October 30th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 29th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.22%. Broadmark Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 300.00%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital during the 2nd quarter worth about $108,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital during the 2nd quarter worth about $312,000. Swiss National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,652,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,288,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,903,000 after purchasing an additional 2,184,552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,837,000.

Broadmark Realty Capital Inc provides short-term and first deed of trust loans secured by real estate to fund the acquisition, renovation, rehabilitation, and development of residential and commercial properties in the United States. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust.

