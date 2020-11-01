Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.35 EPS

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) announced its earnings results on Friday. The business services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.35, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 48.87% and a net margin of 10.21%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $971.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Broadridge Financial Solutions updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance to 5.33-5.53 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $5.33-5.53 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:BR opened at $137.60 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $137.02 and a 200-day moving average of $128.22. Broadridge Financial Solutions has a 12 month low of $81.90 and a 12 month high of $146.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.85 billion, a PE ratio of 34.66 and a beta of 0.89.

Get Broadridge Financial Solutions alerts:

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were issued a $0.575 dividend. This is a positive change from Broadridge Financial Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 14th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.73%.

A number of brokerages have commented on BR. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $112.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $142.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. BTIG Research lowered Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. DA Davidson cut shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $138.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $126.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Broadridge Financial Solutions has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $136.67.

In related news, VP Douglas Richard Deschutter sold 22,517 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.14, for a total transaction of $3,133,015.38. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 50,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,987,889.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Timothy C. Gokey sold 91,238 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.76, for a total value of $11,656,566.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 201,329 shares in the company, valued at $25,721,793.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 242,677 shares of company stock worth $32,420,935 in the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Company Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

Recommended Story: Bollinger Bands

Receive News & Ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.