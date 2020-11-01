Brokerages Expect Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $726.35 Million

Equities analysts expect Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP) to report sales of $726.35 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Mr. Cooper Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $675.00 million to $777.70 million. Mr. Cooper Group posted sales of $618.00 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 17.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Mr. Cooper Group will report full year sales of $2.50 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.36 billion to $2.65 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $2.70 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.58 billion to $2.82 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Mr. Cooper Group.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $1.43. The firm had revenue of $630.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $500.20 million. Mr. Cooper Group had a return on equity of 28.55% and a net margin of 3.26%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays boosted their price target on Mr. Cooper Group from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Mr. Cooper Group from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. BidaskClub raised shares of Mr. Cooper Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.71.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of COOP. No Street GP LP increased its position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 52.3% during the second quarter. No Street GP LP now owns 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,660,000 after purchasing an additional 515,201 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,438,000. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,015,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Mr. Cooper Group by 10,935.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 156,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,857,000 after purchasing an additional 154,844 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Mr. Cooper Group by 588.8% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 176,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after purchasing an additional 150,681 shares during the last quarter. 83.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ COOP opened at $21.08 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.49 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.37. Mr. Cooper Group has a 52-week low of $4.31 and a 52-week high of $25.14.

Mr. Cooper Group Inc provides servicing, origination, and transaction-based services related principally to single-family residences in the United States. The company operates through Servicing, Originations, and Xome segments. The Servicing segment performs activities for underlying mortgages, including collecting and disbursing borrower payments, investor reporting, customer service, and modifying loans as well as operates as a subservicer for various clients that own the underlying servicing rights.

