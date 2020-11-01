Brokerages Set Eidos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EIDX) Price Target at $56.71

Shares of Eidos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EIDX) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have issued a hold recommendation, two have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $56.71.

EIDX has been the subject of several research reports. Guggenheim lowered Eidos Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Citigroup lowered Eidos Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $73.26 in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Piper Sandler lowered Eidos Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. SVB Leerink lowered Eidos Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered Eidos Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th.

In other Eidos Therapeutics news, insider Cameron Turtle sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.94, for a total transaction of $399,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 80,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,216,408.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Uma Sinha sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.42, for a total value of $362,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 325,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,552,794.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,045 shares of company stock valued at $1,730,348 in the last quarter. 70.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EIDX. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Eidos Therapeutics by 56.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 695,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,142,000 after buying an additional 251,429 shares in the last quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eidos Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $4,767,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Eidos Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $4,774,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eidos Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $1,254,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Eidos Therapeutics by 51.2% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 71,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,405,000 after buying an additional 24,200 shares in the last quarter. 31.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EIDX opened at $70.92 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $61.27 and a 200-day moving average of $49.33. The company has a current ratio of 11.62, a quick ratio of 11.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Eidos Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $28.39 and a 52 week high of $76.94.

Eidos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EIDX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $0.13 million during the quarter. Analysts expect that Eidos Therapeutics will post -2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Eidos Therapeutics

Eidos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing drugs to treat diseases caused by transthyretin (TTR) or amyloidosis (ATTR). It is developing AG10, which is in phase 3 clinical trial, is an orally-administered small molecule designed to stabilize tetrameric TTR, thereby halting at its outset the series of molecular events that give rise to ATTR.

