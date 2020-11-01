Brokerages Set K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) (CVE:KNT) PT at C$9.27

K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) (CVE:KNT) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$9.27.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James set a C$10.00 target price on shares of K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. BMO Capital Markets set a C$6.00 target price on shares of K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Haywood Securities upped their target price on shares of K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) from C$5.40 to C$6.15 in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) from C$7.75 to C$8.50 in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Pi Financial set a C$10.00 target price on shares of K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd.

Shares of KNT stock opened at C$7.05 on Tuesday. K92 Mining Inc. has a one year low of C$1.55 and a one year high of C$8.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$7.24 and its 200 day moving average is C$4.89. The company has a market capitalization of $955.65 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.84, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.98.

K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) (CVE:KNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported C$0.11 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.11. The firm had revenue of C$66.42 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that K92 Mining Inc. will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Mark Price Eaton sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.68, for a total value of C$501,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 275,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,837,000. Also, Director Graham Wheelock sold 76,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.68, for a total transaction of C$511,096.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns -76,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C($511,096.50). Insiders sold a total of 1,079,250 shares of company stock worth $7,513,547 in the last quarter.

K92 Mining Inc engages in the mining, exploration, and development of mineral deposits in Papua New Guinea. The company produces gold, copper, and silver. Its principal property is the Kainantu property that covers an area of 725 square kilometers located in the Eastern Highlands province. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

