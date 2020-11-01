Brokerages Set LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) Price Target at $115.00

Shares of LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $115.00.

LCII has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of LCI Industries from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Northcoast Research raised shares of LCI Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $129.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, September 25th. CL King raised their price objective on shares of LCI Industries from $121.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, CJS Securities raised shares of LCI Industries from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd.

Get LCI Industries alerts:

In related news, Director Brendan Deely sold 6,250 shares of LCI Industries stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.37, for a total value of $796,062.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,407,820.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nick C. Fletcher sold 1,818 shares of LCI Industries stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.66, for a total transaction of $232,085.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in LCI Industries by 201.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,000 after purchasing an additional 4,246 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in LCI Industries by 56.1% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 23,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,451,000 after purchasing an additional 8,288 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in LCI Industries by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 82,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,819,000 after purchasing an additional 9,566 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in LCI Industries by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,582,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in LCI Industries by 71.1% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 11,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,233,000 after purchasing an additional 4,820 shares during the last quarter. 93.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LCII opened at $109.66 on Tuesday. LCI Industries has a 12-month low of $55.29 and a 12-month high of $131.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of 26.11 and a beta of 1.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $111.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $107.77.

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.40. LCI Industries had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 13.89%. The company had revenue of $525.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $523.45 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.89 EPS. LCI Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that LCI Industries will post 6.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LCI Industries Company Profile

LCI Industries, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket. The OEM segment manufactures and distributes a range of engineered components, such as steel chassis and related components; axles and suspension solutions; slide-out mechanisms and solutions; thermoformed bath, kitchen, and other products; vinyl, aluminum, and frameless windows; manual, electric, and hydraulic stabilizer and leveling systems; entry, luggage, patio, and ramp doors; furniture and mattresses; electric and manual entry steps; awnings and awning accessories; towing products; truck accessories; electronic components; and other accessories.

Read More: Cost of Equity For A Business, Investors

Receive News & Ratings for LCI Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LCI Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.