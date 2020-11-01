Brokerages Set Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) Price Target at $76.00

Shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eighteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $76.00.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SIEGY. Vertical Group raised shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Vertical Research raised shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th.

Shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at $64.33 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $109.36 billion, a PE ratio of 26.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.18. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of $31.62 and a 12-month high of $73.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.81.

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.73. The firm had revenue of $14.85 billion for the quarter. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft had a net margin of 4.95% and a return on equity of 8.83%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Siemens Aktiengesellschaft will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft operates in the fields of electrification, automation, and digitalization worldwide. Its Digital Industries segment offers automation systems and software for factories, numerical control systems, motors, drives and inverters, and integrated automation systems for machine tools and production machines; process control systems, machine-to-machine communication products, sensors and radio frequency identification systems, and production lifecycle software; mechatronic systems simulation and testing software; and cloud-based industrial Internet of Things operating system.

