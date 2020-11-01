Brokerages Set SilverCrest Metals Inc. (NASDAQ:SILV) Price Target at $12.65

Shares of SilverCrest Metals Inc. (NASDAQ:SILV) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.65.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James upgraded SilverCrest Metals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Pi Financial boosted their price objective on SilverCrest Metals from $17.00 to $17.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of SilverCrest Metals in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on SilverCrest Metals in a research report on Monday, July 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BidaskClub lowered SilverCrest Metals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SILV. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in SilverCrest Metals by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 344,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,799,000 after acquiring an additional 74,000 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in SilverCrest Metals by 103.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 568,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,966,000 after acquiring an additional 288,836 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in SilverCrest Metals by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,530,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,207,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in SilverCrest Metals during the 1st quarter valued at $144,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in SilverCrest Metals by 190.5% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 30,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SILV opened at $9.07 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.25 and a 200-day moving average of $8.74. SilverCrest Metals has a 52 week low of $3.28 and a 52 week high of $11.12.

SilverCrest Metals (NASDAQ:SILV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.03).

SilverCrest Metals Company Profile

SilverCrest Metals Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metal properties. It primarily explores for silver and gold properties. The company's principal property is the Las Chispas project that consists of 27 concessions totaling approximately 1,389 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

