Brokerages Set SilverCrest Metals Inc. (NASDAQ:SILV) PT at $12.65

Shares of SilverCrest Metals Inc. (NASDAQ:SILV) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.65.

Several analysts have commented on SILV shares. Pi Financial upped their target price on shares of SilverCrest Metals from $17.00 to $17.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of SilverCrest Metals in a research report on Monday, July 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Raymond James upgraded shares of SilverCrest Metals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. BidaskClub cut shares of SilverCrest Metals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of SilverCrest Metals in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Caption Management LLC acquired a new position in SilverCrest Metals in the 2nd quarter worth $68,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in SilverCrest Metals by 70.0% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in SilverCrest Metals in the 2nd quarter worth $95,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of SilverCrest Metals by 236.7% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 7,465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of SilverCrest Metals during the 2nd quarter worth about $102,000.

SILV stock opened at $9.07 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.74. SilverCrest Metals has a fifty-two week low of $3.28 and a fifty-two week high of $11.12.

SilverCrest Metals (NASDAQ:SILV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.03).

About SilverCrest Metals

SilverCrest Metals Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metal properties. It primarily explores for silver and gold properties. The company's principal property is the Las Chispas project that consists of 27 concessions totaling approximately 1,389 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

