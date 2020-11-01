Brokerages Set The Gym Group plc (GYM.L) (LON:GYM) Price Target at GBX 290

Shares of The Gym Group plc (GYM.L) (LON:GYM) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 290 ($3.79).

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 300 ($3.92) target price on shares of The Gym Group plc (GYM.L) in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of The Gym Group plc (GYM.L) in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 300 ($3.92) target price on shares of The Gym Group plc (GYM.L) in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd.

In related news, insider John Treharne sold 275,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 148 ($1.93), for a total value of £407,000 ($531,748.11). Also, insider Penny Hughes bought 2,478 shares of The Gym Group plc (GYM.L) stock in a transaction on Friday, September 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 160 ($2.09) per share, for a total transaction of £3,964.80 ($5,180.04). Insiders purchased 5,297 shares of company stock valued at $809,014 in the last three months.

Shares of LON:GYM opened at GBX 138 ($1.80) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 197.53, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The Gym Group plc has a 12 month low of GBX 75 ($0.98) and a 12 month high of GBX 325 ($4.25). The firm has a market capitalization of $215.70 million and a PE ratio of -8.52. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 138.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 149.85.

The Gym Group plc (GYM.L) (LON:GYM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 2nd. The company reported GBX (14.90) (($0.19)) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Gym Group plc will post 889.9999346 earnings per share for the current year.

The Gym Group plc (GYM.L) Company Profile

The Gym Group plc operates health and fitness facilities in the United Kingdom. It operates 175 gyms. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Croydon, the United Kingdom.

