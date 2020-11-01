Brokerages Set Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) Price Target at $224.22

Shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $224.22.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MTN shares. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $235.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Vail Resorts in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vail Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $187.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Truist raised their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $233.00 to $243.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $204.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th.

In other news, insider Patricia A. Campbell sold 5,435 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.59, for a total value of $1,226,081.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,574 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,190,108.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James C. O’donnell sold 1,067 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.85, for a total transaction of $224,976.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,811,201.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,478 shares of company stock valued at $3,732,868 in the last quarter. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 299 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 5,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,074,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 2,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in Vail Resorts by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,708,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.22% of the company’s stock.

MTN opened at $232.04 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. Vail Resorts has a 1-year low of $125.00 and a 1-year high of $255.37. The company has a market capitalization of $9.33 billion, a PE ratio of 100.02 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $228.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $199.25.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 24th. The company reported ($3.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.56) by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $77.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.27 million. Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 5.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 68.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($2.22) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Vail Resorts will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and urban ski areas in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 11 mountain resorts, including Vail Mountain, Breckenridge Ski, Keystone, and Beaver Creek resorts in Colorado; Park City resort in Utah; Heavenly Mountain, Northstar, and Kirkwood Mountain resorts in the Lake Tahoe area of California and Nevada; Whistler Blackcomb in Canada; Stowe Mountain resort in Vermont; and Perisher in Australia, as well as 3 urban ski areas, such as Wilmot Mountain in Wisconsin, Afton Alps in Minnesota, and Mount Brighton in Michigan.

