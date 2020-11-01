Bunzl (LON:BNZL) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2,173.17

Bunzl plc (LON:BNZL)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2,173.17 and traded as high as $2,422.00. Bunzl shares last traded at $2,400.00, with a volume of 793,081 shares.

BNZL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bunzl in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Bunzl from GBX 2,250 ($29.40) to GBX 2,650 ($34.62) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 2,026.67 ($26.48).

The stock has a market cap of $8.50 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 132.69, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 2,479 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 2,173.17.

Bunzl (LON:BNZL) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 24th. The company reported GBX 70.10 ($0.92) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of GBX 66.70 ($0.87) by GBX 3.40 ($0.04). As a group, research analysts predict that Bunzl plc will post 12991.0009712 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of GBX 15.80 ($0.21) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.65%. Bunzl’s payout ratio is 45.73%.

In related news, insider Frank van Zanten sold 32,984 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,654 ($34.67), for a total value of £875,395.36 ($1,143,709.64).

About Bunzl (LON:BNZL)

Bunzl plc provides distribution and outsourcing services primarily in the North America, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It provides non-food consumables, including food packaging, napkins, disposable tableware, food service disposables, guest amenities, light and heavy catering equipment, cleaning and hygiene products, and safety items to hotels, restaurants, caterers, and food processors and packers, as well as the leisure sector.

