Business First Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:BFST) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Business First Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:BFST) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $23.00.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BFST. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Business First Bancshares from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet raised Business First Bancshares from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. ValuEngine downgraded Business First Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub raised Business First Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd.

Get Business First Bancshares alerts:

In related news, Director Robert S. Jr. Greer purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.88 per share, for a total transaction of $44,640.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Rick D. Day purchased 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.99 per share, for a total transaction of $41,568.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 238,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,103,194.09. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 8,121 shares of company stock worth $114,608 over the last quarter. Insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Business First Bancshares by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 210,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,844,000 after purchasing an additional 6,677 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Business First Bancshares by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 176,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,380,000 after acquiring an additional 14,805 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Business First Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,458,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in Business First Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $866,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Business First Bancshares by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 49,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $757,000 after acquiring an additional 7,068 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BFST opened at $16.61 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $343.33 million, a P/E ratio of 12.49 and a beta of 0.86. Business First Bancshares has a one year low of $9.17 and a one year high of $26.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.31.

Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ:BFST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $41.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.28 million. Business First Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.26% and a net margin of 14.98%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Business First Bancshares will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. Business First Bancshares’s payout ratio is 22.22%.

About Business First Bancshares

Business First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Business First Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit products and services, including a range of checking, demand, money market, time, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and remote deposit capture and direct deposit services.

See Also: Trade War

Receive News & Ratings for Business First Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Business First Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.