Business First Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:BFST) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Business First Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:BFST) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $23.00.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Business First Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Business First Bancshares from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Business First Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Business First Bancshares from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of Business First Bancshares stock opened at $16.61 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $343.33 million, a PE ratio of 12.49 and a beta of 0.86. Business First Bancshares has a 52-week low of $9.17 and a 52-week high of $26.64. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.31.

Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ:BFST) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $41.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.28 million. Business First Bancshares had a net margin of 14.98% and a return on equity of 9.26%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Business First Bancshares will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 30th. Investors of record on Sunday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. Business First Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.22%.

In other Business First Bancshares news, Director Robert S. Jr. Greer bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.88 per share, for a total transaction of $44,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Rick D. Day bought 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.99 per share, with a total value of $41,568.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 238,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,103,194.09. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 8,121 shares of company stock valued at $114,608 over the last 90 days. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Business First Bancshares by 522.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 3,740 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in shares of Business First Bancshares by 78.8% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 19,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 8,570 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Business First Bancshares in the second quarter worth approximately $1,458,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Business First Bancshares by 16.7% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 49,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,000 after purchasing an additional 7,068 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Business First Bancshares by 17.2% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,000 after purchasing an additional 5,310 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 26.64% of the company’s stock.

Business First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Business First Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit products and services, including a range of checking, demand, money market, time, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and remote deposit capture and direct deposit services.

