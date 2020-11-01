Buzzi Unicem (OTCMKTS:BZZUF) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Buzzi Unicem (OTCMKTS:BZZUF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $26.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Buzzi Unicem S.p.A. produces cement, ready-mix concrete and construction aggregates. Buzzi Unicem S.p.A. is based in Casale Monferrato, Italy. “

BZZUF has been the topic of a number of other reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Buzzi Unicem from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Barclays reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of Buzzi Unicem in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Buzzi Unicem in a report on Monday, October 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Buzzi Unicem has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $26.00.

BZZUF stock opened at $22.95 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.82. Buzzi Unicem has a fifty-two week low of $22.95 and a fifty-two week high of $23.01.

Buzzi Unicem S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, and natural aggregates. It offers construction hydraulic binders for making plasters and masonry works on site. The company has operations in Italy, the United States, Germany, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Poland, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, Ukraine, Russia, Mexico, and Brazil.

