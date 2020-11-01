Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) Announces Earnings Results

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Cabot Oil & Gas had a net margin of 19.98% and a return on equity of 12.85%. The business had revenue of $291.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $346.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Cabot Oil & Gas stock opened at $17.79 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.02. Cabot Oil & Gas has a 52 week low of $13.06 and a 52 week high of $22.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.09 billion, a PE ratio of 28.69 and a beta of 0.22.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 10th. Cabot Oil & Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.69%.

In other Cabot Oil & Gas news, General Counsel George Kevin Cunningham sold 54,230 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.71, for a total transaction of $1,014,643.30. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 52,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $982,106.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

COG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Northland Securities initiated coverage on Cabot Oil & Gas in a research note on Monday, September 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Tudor Pickering raised Cabot Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.68.

About Cabot Oil & Gas

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, exploits, develops, produces, and markets oil and gas properties in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 173,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

