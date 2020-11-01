CAI International (NYSE:CAI) Announces Earnings Results

CAI International (NYSE:CAI) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The transportation company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.19, MarketWatch Earnings reports. CAI International had a return on equity of 9.74% and a net margin of 1.54%.

Shares of NYSE CAI opened at $26.35 on Friday. CAI International has a 1 year low of $10.13 and a 1 year high of $31.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $462.44 million, a P/E ratio of 26.62 and a beta of 1.78. The company’s 50-day moving average is $27.09 and its 200 day moving average is $20.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 8th. CAI International’s payout ratio is 42.74%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CAI. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of CAI International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, October 19th. ValuEngine cut CAI International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered CAI International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

About CAI International

CAI International, Inc operates as transportation finance and logistics company in the United States, Switzerland, France, Korea, Singapore, rest of Asia, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Container Leasing and Logistics. It leases, re-leases, and disposes equipment; and contracts for the repair, repositioning, and storage of equipment.

