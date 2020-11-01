Canaccord Genuity Raises Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) Price Target to $55.00

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) had its price objective boosted by Canaccord Genuity from $51.00 to $55.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

MMSI has been the subject of several other research reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Merit Medical Systems from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Merit Medical Systems from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on Merit Medical Systems from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Merit Medical Systems from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a hold rating on shares of Merit Medical Systems in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $59.14.

Shares of MMSI stock opened at $50.05 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -92.68, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.02. Merit Medical Systems has a 1-year low of $19.50 and a 1-year high of $54.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.23. Merit Medical Systems had a positive return on equity of 8.10% and a negative net margin of 3.10%. Analysts expect that Merit Medical Systems will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Merit Medical Systems news, Director David Floyd bought 1,159 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $43.11 per share, with a total value of $49,964.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 434,590 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $19,838,000 after purchasing an additional 15,725 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 30.6% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,644 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 1,322 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Merit Medical Systems in the second quarter valued at $1,990,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Merit Medical Systems by 85.0% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,023 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Merit Medical Systems by 90.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 652,872 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $29,803,000 after acquiring an additional 309,864 shares during the last quarter.

Merit Medical Systems Company Profile

Merit Medical Systems, Inc manufactures and markets disposable medical devices for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care, and endoscopy. The company operates through two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy. It provides peripheral intervention products for the diagnosis and treatment of diseases in peripheral vessels and organs; and cardiac intervention products, such as access, angiography, hemostasis, intervention, interventional fluid management, pressure monitoring, and cardiac rhythm management, as well as thermodilution and pulmonary artery catheters and electrophysiology to treat various heart conditions.

