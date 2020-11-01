Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) Shares Sold by Avestar Capital LLC

Avestar Capital LLC lessened its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,762 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 236 shares during the quarter. Avestar Capital LLC’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway were worth $543,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,463 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $445,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 8.3% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 642 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 2.5% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,944 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $896,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 3.5% during the second quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 2,369 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $605,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Okabena Investment Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 1.3% during the second quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. now owns 6,390 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,632,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. 71.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CP. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $439.00 to $451.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $415.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $314.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $336.00 to $353.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $299.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $362.95.

Shares of CP stock opened at $299.13 on Friday. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a fifty-two week low of $173.26 and a fifty-two week high of $327.40. The stock has a market cap of $40.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $307.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $271.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The transportation company reported $4.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.23 by ($0.11). Canadian Pacific Railway had a net margin of 29.66% and a return on equity of 32.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.61 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 13.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a $0.7202 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. This is a boost from Canadian Pacific Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.92%.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

