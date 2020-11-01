Cancom (OTCMKTS:CCCMF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by DZ Bank

DZ Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Cancom (OTCMKTS:CCCMF) in a report released on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.net reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CCCMF opened at $57.25 on Wednesday. Cancom has a 52-week low of $57.25 and a 52-week high of $57.25. The business has a fifty day moving average of $57.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.58.

About Cancom

CANCOM SE provides information technology (IT) infrastructure and services in Germany, Austria, Belgium, Switzerland, the United States, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through Cloud Solutions and IT Solutions segments. The Cloud Solutions segment provides cloud and shared managed services, including project-related cloud hardware, software, and services.

