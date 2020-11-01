Capital Product Partners (CPLP) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Capital Product Partners (NASDAQ:CPLP) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Monday, November 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.37 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Capital Product Partners (NASDAQ:CPLP) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The shipping company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $35.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.09 million. Capital Product Partners had a net margin of 19.44% and a return on equity of 5.97%. On average, analysts expect Capital Product Partners to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ CPLP opened at $7.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.53. Capital Product Partners has a 52-week low of $5.18 and a 52-week high of $14.20.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 2nd will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 30th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.41%. Capital Product Partners’s payout ratio is 48.19%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Capital Product Partners from $8.00 to $9.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Capital Product Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Capital Product Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $7.50 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, October 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Capital Product Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.88.

About Capital Product Partners

Capital Product Partners L.P., a shipping company, provides marine transportation services in Greece. Its vessels transports a range of dry cargoes and containerized goods under short-term voyage charters, and medium to long-term time and bareboat charters. As of March 05, 2020, the company owned 14 vessels, including 13 Neo-Panamax container vessels and one capesize bulk carrier.

