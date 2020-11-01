Cardlytics (CDLX) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 2nd. Analysts expect Cardlytics to post earnings of ($0.63) per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $28.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.84 million. Cardlytics had a negative return on equity of 26.42% and a negative net margin of 18.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 42.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.12) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Cardlytics to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Cardlytics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CDLX opened at $73.82 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.91 and a beta of 2.34. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.25. Cardlytics has a 52 week low of $27.33 and a 52 week high of $107.50.

In other news, major shareholder Clifford Sosin purchased 145,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $63.79 per share, for a total transaction of $9,249,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Bryce Youngren sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.28, for a total transaction of $406,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $842,304.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 327,126 shares of company stock valued at $21,742,200 and have sold 39,739 shares valued at $3,063,883. 6.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CDLX shares. BidaskClub cut Cardlytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Cardlytics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of Cardlytics from $55.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Craig Hallum cut shares of Cardlytics to a “sell” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Cardlytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.43.

Cardlytics Company Profile

Cardlytics, Inc operates an advertising platform within financial institutions digital channels, which include online, mobile, email, and various real-time notifications in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates in two segments, Cardlytics Direct and Other Platform Solutions. The company's platform is the Cardlytics Direct solution, a native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach consumers through their trusted and frequently visited online and mobile banking channels.

Featured Story: Short Selling – Explanation For Shorting Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Cardlytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardlytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.