Cargojet (TSE:CJT) Price Target Increased to C$310.00 by Analysts at Laurentian

Cargojet (TSE:CJT) had its price target lifted by Laurentian from C$158.00 to C$310.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

CJT has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Cargojet from C$217.00 to C$300.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Cormark increased their target price on Cargojet from C$145.00 to C$200.00 in a research note on Friday, August 7th. ATB Capital raised their price objective on Cargojet from C$180.00 to C$220.00 in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Cargojet from C$158.00 to C$200.00 in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, CIBC raised their price objective on Cargojet from C$176.00 to C$205.00 in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$233.64.

Cargojet stock opened at C$218.82 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.41 billion and a P/E ratio of -80.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 265.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$204.58 and a 200-day moving average of C$163.24. Cargojet has a 52 week low of C$67.87 and a 52 week high of C$236.18.

Cargojet (TSE:CJT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported C$0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.55 by C($0.21). The firm had revenue of C$196.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$126.93 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cargojet will post 5.0599999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cargojet Company Profile

Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services in Canada. Its air cargo business activities include operation of domestic overnight air cargo co-load network between 14 cities in Canada; and provision of dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance (ACMI) basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.

