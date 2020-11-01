Cargojet (TSE:CJT) PT Raised to C$310.00 at Laurentian Bank of Canada (LB.TO)

Cargojet (TSE:CJT) had its price target boosted by Laurentian Bank of Canada (LB.TO) from C$158.00 to C$310.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

CJT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Cormark raised their price objective on Cargojet from C$145.00 to C$200.00 in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Raymond James increased their target price on Cargojet from C$120.00 to C$190.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Beacon Securities reiterated a buy rating on shares of Cargojet in a research note on Friday, August 7th. CIBC increased their target price on Cargojet from C$176.00 to C$205.00 in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on Cargojet from C$158.00 to C$200.00 in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$233.64.

Get Cargojet alerts:

CJT stock opened at C$218.82 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 265.56, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion and a P/E ratio of -80.86. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$204.58 and a 200-day moving average of C$163.24. Cargojet has a fifty-two week low of C$67.87 and a fifty-two week high of C$236.18.

Cargojet (TSE:CJT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported C$0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.55 by C($0.21). The company had revenue of C$196.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$126.93 million. Equities analysts expect that Cargojet will post 5.0599999 EPS for the current year.

About Cargojet

Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services in Canada. Its air cargo business activities include operation of domestic overnight air cargo co-load network between 14 cities in Canada; and provision of dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance (ACMI) basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.

Recommended Story: How is an ETF different from a mutual fund?



Receive News & Ratings for Cargojet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cargojet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.