Carnival Co. & Plc (NYSE:CCL) Shares Purchased by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Carnival Co. & Plc (NYSE:CCL) by 251.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,310 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,100 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CCL. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Carnival Co. & by 63.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 51,959,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $853,169,000 after buying an additional 20,161,674 shares during the last quarter. Public Investment Fund lifted its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 46.5% in the 2nd quarter. Public Investment Fund now owns 50,830,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $834,644,000 after purchasing an additional 16,141,778 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 271.1% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 5,321,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,940,000 after purchasing an additional 3,887,555 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 93.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,309,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,188,000 after purchasing an additional 2,561,869 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,918,000. 64.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Carnival Co. & alerts:

In related news, Director Richard Glasier acquired 10,000 shares of Carnival Co. & stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.05 per share, for a total transaction of $140,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $419,294.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 24.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. HSBC lowered Carnival Co. & from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.30 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. ValuEngine raised Carnival Co. & from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Carnival Co. & from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Carnival Co. & from $5.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Carnival Co. & currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.16.

Shares of NYSE CCL opened at $13.71 on Friday. Carnival Co. & Plc has a twelve month low of $7.80 and a twelve month high of $51.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $9.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.33 and a beta of 1.96. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.43.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 13th. The company reported ($2.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.20) by $0.01. Carnival Co. & had a negative return on equity of 15.57% and a negative net margin of 73.40%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Carnival Co. & Plc will post -7.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Carnival Co. & Company Profile

Carnival Corporation & Plc operates as a leisure travel company. The company's ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, Seabourn, P&O Cruises (Australia), Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names.

Read More: After-Hours Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carnival Co. & Plc (NYSE:CCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Carnival Co. & Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carnival Co. & and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.