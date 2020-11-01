CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $19.65

CB Financial Services Inc (NASDAQ:CBFV) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.65 and traded as high as $19.92. CB Financial Services shares last traded at $19.61, with a volume of 2,395 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CBFV shares. TheStreet cut shares of CB Financial Services from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CB Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of CB Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st.

The company has a market capitalization of $105.70 million, a PE ratio of 8.83 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.63.

In related news, Vice Chairman Charles R. Guthrie acquired 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.50 per share, for a total transaction of $27,750.00. Also, CEO John Haines Montgomery acquired 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.72 per share, for a total transaction of $41,412.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 38,488 shares of company stock worth $721,489. Insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CBFV. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of CB Financial Services during the 2nd quarter worth about $443,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in CB Financial Services by 133.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 27,798 shares of the bank’s stock worth $606,000 after purchasing an additional 15,886 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in CB Financial Services during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $265,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in CB Financial Services during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $217,000. Finally, First National Trust Co acquired a new stake in CB Financial Services during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.16% of the company’s stock.

CB Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and businesses southwestern Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and Ohio. The company's primary deposit products include demand deposits, NOW accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts.

