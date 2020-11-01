CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $48.80.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CBRE. UBS Group lifted their target price on CBRE Group from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Raymond James lifted their target price on CBRE Group from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. TheStreet upgraded CBRE Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 6th.

In other CBRE Group news, EVP Laurence H. Midler sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.90, for a total value of $374,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 109,485 shares in the company, valued at $5,463,301.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel G. Queenan sold 6,506 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.80, for a total value of $304,480.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 150,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,062,541.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CBRE. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new position in CBRE Group in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Ovata Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in CBRE Group in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CBRE Group in the third quarter worth about $28,000. CX Institutional lifted its position in shares of CBRE Group by 157.7% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of CBRE Group by 54.5% in the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.41% of the company’s stock.

CBRE opened at $50.40 on Tuesday. CBRE Group has a one year low of $29.17 and a one year high of $64.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $47.83 and its 200-day moving average is $45.16. The company has a market capitalization of $16.90 billion, a PE ratio of 15.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.62.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $5.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.30 billion. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 17.96% and a net margin of 4.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CBRE Group will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

