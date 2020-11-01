CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $48.80.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CBRE. TheStreet upgraded shares of CBRE Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th.

In related news, EVP Laurence H. Midler sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.90, for a total value of $374,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 109,485 shares in the company, valued at $5,463,301.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Daniel G. Queenan sold 6,506 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.80, for a total value of $304,480.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 150,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,062,541.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ovata Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in CBRE Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new stake in CBRE Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in CBRE Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. CX Institutional boosted its position in CBRE Group by 157.7% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. boosted its position in CBRE Group by 54.5% in the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CBRE Group stock opened at $50.40 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.90 billion, a PE ratio of 15.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.16. CBRE Group has a one year low of $29.17 and a one year high of $64.75.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $5.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.30 billion. CBRE Group had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 17.96%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that CBRE Group will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

