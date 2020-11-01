CD Projekt S.A. (OTCMKTS:OTGLY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of CD Projekt S.A. (OTCMKTS:OTGLY) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company.

Several brokerages have issued reports on OTGLY. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of CD Projekt in a research report on Monday, September 7th. VTB Capital raised CD Projekt from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of CD Projekt in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on CD Projekt in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS:OTGLY opened at $22.00 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.43. CD Projekt has a 52-week low of $12.32 and a 52-week high of $32.45.

About CD Projekt

CD Projekt SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the development and digital distribution of videogames worldwide. It operates through two segments, CD PROJEKT RED and GOG.com. The company's product portfolio comprises The Witche; The Witcher 2: Assassins of Kings; The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, Hearts of Stone games, and Blood and Wine; Thronebreaker: The Witcher Tales; Gwent: The Witcher Card game; and Cyberpunk 2077, as well as online multiplayer games.

