CDW (CDW) to Release Earnings on Monday

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Monday, November 2nd. Analysts expect CDW to post earnings of $1.44 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The information technology services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $4.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.36 billion. CDW had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 94.36%. CDW’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.60 EPS. On average, analysts expect CDW to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:CDW opened at $122.60 on Friday. CDW has a twelve month low of $73.39 and a twelve month high of $146.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a fifty day moving average of $120.96 and a 200-day moving average of $114.42.

Several research firms have weighed in on CDW. BidaskClub raised shares of CDW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $127.00 target price on shares of CDW in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Citigroup began coverage on CDW in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of CDW from $124.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. CDW currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $131.67.

About CDW

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including mobility, security, data center optimization, cloud computing, virtualization, and collaboration.

