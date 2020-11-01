Cedar Realty Trust (NYSE:CDR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Cedar Realty Trust (NYSE:CDR) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Cedar Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 4.52% and a negative net margin of 10.89%.

Shares of Cedar Realty Trust stock opened at $0.95 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.88 and a beta of 1.40. Cedar Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $0.53 and a twelve month high of $3.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.91.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 9th. Cedar Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.89%.

CDR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Cedar Realty Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cedar Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st.

Cedar Realty Trust, Inc is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust which focuses on the ownership, operation and redevelopment of grocery-anchored shopping centers in high-density urban markets from Washington, DC to Boston. The Company's portfolio (excluding properties treated as "held for sale") comprises 55 properties, with approximately 8.3 million square feet of gross leasable area.

