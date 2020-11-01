Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $23.88.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CELH. ValuEngine upgraded Celsius from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Roth Capital upped their price objective on Celsius from $14.50 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Maxim Group upped their price objective on Celsius from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. B. Riley increased their price target on Celsius from $11.50 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Celsius from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th.

Celsius stock opened at $20.11 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.38. The stock has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 502.88 and a beta of 1.50. Celsius has a 12 month low of $3.22 and a 12 month high of $26.76.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.03. Celsius had a return on equity of 3.60% and a net margin of 1.84%. The company had revenue of $30.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.97 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Celsius will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Celsius news, major shareholder Carl Desantis sold 720,784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.30, for a total transaction of $11,027,995.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Nicholas Castaldo sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.30, for a total value of $1,530,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 68,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,055,363.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 37.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Celsius by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 431,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,815,000 after buying an additional 51,298 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Celsius by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 16,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 689 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Celsius by 255.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 14,487 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Celsius in the 2nd quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Celsius by 66.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 207,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,448,000 after purchasing an additional 82,799 shares during the period. 45.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Celsius Company Profile

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, markets, distributes, and sells functional calorie-burning fitness beverages in the United States and internationally. The company offers its beverages in various flavors, including carbonated orange, wild berry, cola, grape, kiwi-guava, and watermelon; and non-carbonated green tea raspberry/acai, green tea/peach mango, green tea/grapefruit melon, pineapple coconut, watermelon berry, and strawberries and cream, as well as sparkling grapefruit, cucumber lime, and orange pomegranate under the Celsius name.

